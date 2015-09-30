First the Grounds of Alexandria brought us coffee, cake and a pet pig with a pun-tastic name. Then all the snack action we could handle arrived with Salt Meats Cheese. And now the Rocks Brewing Co have set up their brewery on the same stretch of Bourke Road. In the mornings families set up camp for breakfast burritos and milkshakes post basketball practice. But once beer o’clock strikes the big open space fills with people keen for ice cold brews poured straight from the source and burgers, hot wings and nachos to accompany them. If they have their fresh and flavoursome Biergarten Kellerbier on tap you should order it immediately. Or for something a little punchier go for the malty, slightly toasty Boxer red ale. Prepping to stay a while? Furnish your drinking hand with a pale ale or golden ale and let the good times roll.

Rocks Brewing Co is part of the Bottled Lightning Co. craft beer collective.