Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /10
  • Bars
  • price 2 of 4
  • Alexandria

Rocks Brewing Co

Alexandria gets even better with the addition of its very own brewery bar that serves breakfast

Advertising

Time Out says

First the Grounds of Alexandria brought us coffee, cake and a pet pig with a pun-tastic name. Then all the snack action we could handle arrived with Salt Meats Cheese. And now the Rocks Brewing Co have set up their brewery on the same stretch of Bourke Road. In the mornings families set up camp for breakfast burritos and milkshakes post basketball practice. But once beer o’clock strikes the big open space fills with people keen for ice cold brews poured straight from the source and burgers, hot wings and nachos to accompany them. If they have their fresh and flavoursome Biergarten Kellerbier on tap you should order it immediately. Or for something a little punchier go for the malty, slightly toasty Boxer red ale. Prepping to stay a while? Furnish your drinking hand with a pale ale or golden ale and let the good times roll.

Rocks Brewing Co is part of the Bottled Lightning Co. craft beer collective.

Details

Address
160 Bourke Rd
Alexandria
Sydney
2015
Opening hours:
Mon, Tue 11am-10pm; Wed, Thu 11am-11pm; Fri 11am-midnight; Sat 9am-midnight; Sun 9am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.