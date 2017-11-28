This dedicated rosé bar has 30 different bottles in the fridge, plus some in the soft serve machine

Just when you thought your summertime refreshment couldn't be topped by Frosé, someone goes and launches rosé soft serve, at a dedicated rosé bar no less, and we have to readjust all our expectations.

Rosé Royale is a new bar in Potts Point, stocking more than 30 wines of the pink and delicious variety in the fridges and a full 20 are available by the glass. Don those rose-tinted glasses for a world tour that will start in Australia before stopping off in France, New Zealand, Turkey, Spain, America, Italy, and Portugal.

They are seriously running with the theme here, so the food menu features a touch of pink with rosé-braised beef cheeks with truffle mash; French fries with rosé mayo; and rosé butter on bread. Is it overkill? We'll have to go and investigate further. What we do know is that rosé soft serve is an idea we can totally get behind, especially on a humid Sydney night in January. Plus they've made a dairy free rosé sorbet and a cake featuring rosé jelly and grapefruit and peach mousse.

Yes, you'd be right in thinking they've gone hard on the luxe life decor here, tapping Versailles as a strong design influence, thus all the gold highlights and mirrors. It all sounds very over the top so prepare to be seeing the new season's boozy dessert du jour all over your Insta any day now.