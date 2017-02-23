Subscribe
  • Bars
  • price 2 of 4
  • Bondi Beach

Shop and Wine Bar

Written by Tristan Durie
Time Out says

If you just want a simple, hand-held brekky it doesn’t get much better than a bacon and egg roll, and they make a very good one at the Shop, a little café and wine bar on Curlewis Street that’s the size of a walk-in-wardrobe. The kitchen is tiny, but they’ve got their systems sorted so that by the time your coffee is ready they’ve warmed up a soft, fresh brown roll, slapped aioli on both sides, daubed it with tomato relish, crossed it with two bacon rashes and capped it off with a fresh poached egg.

This venue welcomes American Express

Details

Address
78 Curlewis St
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 6am-10pm; Sun 7am-late
