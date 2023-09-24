Stanley's on Stanley

Time Out says

This little pocket of good times on the Stanley Street strip has gone through a few changes of hands over the years, but since 2019, the forces behind the long-lived Sunday S.A.S.H parties and Enmore’s legendary but sadly now closed Sly Fox Hotel are in charge. The hot pink façade lives on, but inside they’ve traded the kooky Wes Anderson references and Grand Budapest Hotel vibe for a scheme that nods more to Miami Vice.

It’s true as much about the interiors (flashes of teal and pink, fluoro, neon, the Astroturf courtyard) as it is about the tunes laid down by an ever-changing line-up of respected locals, which lean disco and house. Thursdays are BYO record nights, where punters can book a spot on the turnies and spin faves from their own collections.

Cocktails are just as fun and freewheeling, from pickleback shots to tropical concoctions like the Flamingo Run, which teams vodka with watermelon, pomegranate and basil. Local craft brewers keep the taps flowing, and if hunger strikes there are three toasties at the ready, including a Camembert, truffle and Vegemite number dubbed the Triple Dare. Challenge accepted.