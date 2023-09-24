Sydney
Stanley's on Stanley

  • Darlinghurst
The hot pink facade of Stanley's
A petite go-to party spot in Darlinghurst where the vibe is pure Miami Vice

This little pocket of good times on the Stanley Street strip has gone through a few changes of hands over the years, but since 2019, the forces behind the long-lived Sunday S.A.S.H parties and Enmore’s legendary but sadly now closed Sly Fox Hotel are in charge. The hot pink façade lives on, but inside they’ve traded the kooky Wes Anderson references and Grand Budapest Hotel vibe for a scheme that nods more to Miami Vice.

It’s true as much about the interiors (flashes of teal and pink, fluoro, neon, the Astroturf courtyard) as it is about the tunes laid down by an ever-changing line-up of respected locals, which lean disco and house. Thursdays are BYO record nights, where punters can book a spot on the turnies and spin faves from their own collections.

Cocktails are just as fun and freewheeling, from pickleback shots to tropical concoctions like the Flamingo Run, which teams vodka with watermelon, pomegranate and basil. Local craft brewers keep the taps flowing, and if hunger strikes there are three toasties at the ready, including a Camembert, truffle and Vegemite number dubbed the Triple Dare. Challenge accepted.

Matty Hirsch
Matty Hirsch

Details

79 Stanley Street
Darlinghurst
2010
0460 672 829
Wed-Fri 4pm-midnight, Sat 1pm-midnight, Sun 2-9pm
