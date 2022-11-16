Time Out says

It’s a whole lot of fun to pop through the faux-dressmaker’s shopfront and head down the stairs to Stitch Bar, where it feels like you’re drinking in the belly of a frigate. The dark timber, hanging lanterns and wooden barrels evoke a time of pirates and doubloons, but happily there’s a lot more than salted pork rations on the menu.

Eats take their cues from the US, with hot wings, a Southern fried chicken burger, and tacos (from agave pork belly to octopus tacos). But the standout dish is the rib-eye, which is a beautiful, tender piece of meat that’s been pan-fried.

The team has even launched a late-night smorgasbord if you’re looking to soak up some sins or keep the party rolling. Think mac and cheese balls, hot wings, jalapeño poppers, slaw and all the fries. It’s designed for groups of six, priced at $36 per person, and available Sunday to Thursday from 9-11pm and Friday to Saturday 9pm-12.30am.

The venue scores good grades on the drinks front too. The Cuba Calling #2 is a sharp, bright take on a Daiquiri, made with the citrusy punch of pineapple. Or for something that takes a little more consideration, order from their in-house barrel-aged spirits list.