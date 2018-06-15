Stockade Barrel Room

Marrickville's craft beer hub gets a new resident

You can't lob a growler in Marrickville without it falling on the doorstep of a craft brewery, which is great, both becuase Sydney's craft brewing scene is a tightknit community and also beer crawls are easier when all the bars are in the one suburb.

The latest brew house to set up shop in the 2204 is Stockade Brew Co and they're taking the maxim "house-made" very seriously. There are 200 barrels in the warehouse bar where they are aging their Old Money stout that clocks in at a whopping don't-drive-after-a-pint 12 per cent. Everything they are serving they make themselves, from the tonic syrup in their on-tap cocktails to the wine, which they're blending themselves from base wines from the Urban Winery Sydney.

There are actually three cocktails on tap. One is a hop-infused gin and tonic with gentle aromatics from star anise, cinnamon, cardomom, corriander seeds and juniper berries. They're also making a house-made coffee liqueuer for Espresso Martinis, but the real hangover buster is the sour, made with a mix of red grapefruit juice and lemon juice with a Mosaic hop-infused vodka. It's kind of like a Paloma without the tequila sting.

Here for the beer? There are 11 beers on tap that start at a modest, sessionable mid strength and run through to hoppy lagers, grapefruit XPAs, a rye IPA, and two big, barrel-aged stouts.

Fancy dropping by? The bar is open Thursdays through Sundays, boasts 80 seats, and a resident food truck is on hand for when you get snacky. Right now it's Baby Rey's burgers, and in August it will change to Japanese, followed by Mexican the next month. Plus they host group tasting events and have plans to incorporate butchery classes in the near future.