Sunshine Inn (CLOSED)

The Golden Gully team brings a little Sunshine to Redfern Street

Written by Divya Venkataraman
Time Out says

Old wisdom holds true on Redfern Street, where the doors of much-loved restaurant Redfern Continental have closed, only for those of newcomer, the Sunshine Inn, to open. The team behind Leichhardt's much-loved Golden Gully has branched out to Redfern, with its bar and dining spot in the Continental's vacated digs. 

The Sunshine Inn's offering is broadly 'modern Australian', with some room for movement. The wine list highlights emerging natural wine-makers around the country, but with classics for good measure. It's the kind of list, says owner Dan McBride, on which you'll find something both "for your hipster mate, and your favourite shiraz-swilling aunt." 

The Sunshine Inn also features a two-part cocktail list: the first with signature Australiana mixes using spirits from makers like Mobius Distilling and Brix Distillers, and a second which focuses a traditional selection of classics – though, as you might expect, with a twist. The best of Australia's craft beer is also on show, including the likes of Akasha, Wildflower and Grifter Brewing Co. 

And what of the secret bar out the bar that was once Gunther's Dining Room? Tucked away and hidden in the back of The Sunshine Inn, it's transformed into DD's, an intimate restaurant with three, four and five-course degustations with surprisingly reasonable price-tags – five courses will set you back just $59 per person.

Address
180 Redfern Street
Redfern
Sydney
2016
