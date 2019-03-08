Get hygge with it at Newtown's dedicated aquavit bar

Between the Marly, Corridor and the relatively fresh-faced PGs, this block of North Newtown is not an area that's shy about it's penchant for boozy parties. Joining the set is Tandem, a hygge-loving Scandi cocktail bar that feels a bit like having a sweet, stylish introvert moving into your rowdy share house.

At Tandem they're leaning into the theme with a bike mounted above the entrance, whimsical Nordic posters and après-ski references inside. And we're not just talking decor, because it's also the only aquavit-focused bar in Sydney.

Why aquavit? Owner Peter Lynn has Danish roots and in February this year her decided to totally overhaul the menu to focus on the savoury, caraway flavoured spirit. You’ll find two main kinds of aquavits (the stronger, Danish Aalborg; and the more mellow, barrel-aged Norwegian Linie) in the mix. For those with a sweet tooth, a good gateway drink is the Thrift Shop Fizz. It's made with lemon, tonic and a silky foam that’s flavoured by offcuts of rosemary sprigs and orange peel. The result is tart and sherbety, with a herbaceous backbone from the aquavit.

For a smokey option, the Frozen Fjord uses the rounder Linie Sherry aquavit as a base, with extra kick from a splash of mezcal. There’s a sour note from grapefruit juice and maraschino's distinct, medicinal bite. Or if straight spirits don't scare you, we recommend the Martini Aurora, stained the palest shade of rose-quartz pink by a house-made dill and pepperberry tincture.

For a deep dive in backbar supplies, ask for the Aquavit flights. Staff will happily take you through half shots of imported and homegrown heroes like Never Never Distilling and PS40’s Aussie aquavit. Or start slow with a Linie and tonic. Classic cocktails are also an option on request.

Right now, food consists mainly of nibbles like olives, pickled herring and a weekly special cheese board with Brookie’s Davidson plum jam. But being neighbourly sorts you can always pick up a pizza from Bella Brutta next door and camp out on the bar’s fairy light-strewn patio or on the the blond oak bench that looks out on King Street and let the Danish spirit move you.