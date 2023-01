Time Out says

Sydney bars don’t come more spectacular than this fully restored century-old church now hosting hop-lovers and hearty-food fans. Pork knuckles and mega-schnitzels abound, all sent to their maker on torrents of excellent Bavarian amber. Beyond its dining room of long tables and stained glass is the beer garden, a cool space perfect for sinking steins of Hefe-Weissbier or Stiegl Goldbrau on a summery day.