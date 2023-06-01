With an old-time western bar-room ambience and a focus on whiskey, the Bootlegger Bar is a must-visit for a tipple and a hearty feed. The bar occupies the famous art deco Niagara building on Bathurst Road, and specialises in American-style brisket, pulled pork and ribs as well as burgers. Whiskey flights give you three themed whiskies to try – an opportunity to expand your knowledge of bourbon, rye, Australian or Japanese whisky, single malt Scotch or gin.
The Bootlegger Bar
Time Out says
Katoomba's Bootlegger Bar has an old-time western bar-room ambience and a focus on whiskey
Details
- Address:
- 92 Bathurst Rd
- Katoomba
- Blue Mountains
- 2780
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Wed-Sat noon-midnight; Sun noon-10pm; Mon 5pm-midnight
