With an old-time western bar-room ambience and a focus on whiskey, the Bootlegger Bar is a must-visit for a tipple and a hearty feed. The bar occupies the famous art deco Niagara building on Bathurst Road, and specialises in American-style brisket, pulled pork and ribs as well as burgers. Whiskey flights give you three themed whiskies to try – an opportunity to expand your knowledge of bourbon, rye, Australian or Japanese whisky, single malt Scotch or gin.