The Bootlegger Bar

  • Bars
A hand holding a copper-coloured cocktail mixer and pouring drinks into glasses.
Photography: Supplied | Bootlegger Bar Katoomba
Time Out says

Katoomba's Bootlegger Bar has an old-time western bar-room ambience and a focus on whiskey

With an old-time western bar-room ambience and a focus on whiskey, the Bootlegger Bar is a must-visit for a tipple and a hearty feed. The bar occupies the famous art deco Niagara building on Bathurst Road, and specialises in American-style brisket, pulled pork and ribs as well as burgers. Whiskey flights give you three themed whiskies to try – an opportunity to expand your knowledge of bourbon, rye, Australian or Japanese whisky, single malt Scotch or gin.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
92 Bathurst Rd
Katoomba
Blue Mountains
2780
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat noon-midnight; Sun noon-10pm; Mon 5pm-midnight
