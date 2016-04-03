Time Out says

It's really all about jugs of Pimms and buckets of prawns here. The sprawling restaurant and bar is about as close as you'll get to St Tropez' Club 55 and a Paris Hilton Champagne shower on the eastern beaches. It's right on the promenade where families of well-heeled Bondi dwellers mingle among guys in low V tees and even lower slung shorts, with their hats sitting so askew you wonder how it stays on. It's definitely a daytime venue. Groups of French and Japanese tourists lounge and nap in deck chairs out the front while inside, the restaurant offers beachside retreat with a capital Arrrrrrgh. Get involved and tick it off your Bucket List.