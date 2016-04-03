It's really all about jugs of Pimms and buckets of prawns here. The sprawling restaurant and bar is about as close as you'll get to St Tropez' Club 55 and a Paris Hilton Champagne shower on the eastern beaches. It's right on the promenade where families of well-heeled Bondi dwellers mingle among guys in low V tees and even lower slung shorts, with their hats sitting so askew you wonder how it stays on. It's definitely a daytime venue. Groups of French and Japanese tourists lounge and nap in deck chairs out the front while inside, the restaurant offers beachside retreat with a capital Arrrrrrgh. Get involved and tick it off your Bucket List.
The Bucket List Bar and Eatery (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Bondi Pavilion
- Queen Elizabeth Drive
- Bondi
- Sydney
- 2026
- Contact:
- 02 9365 4122
- Opening hours:
- Daily 11am-late
