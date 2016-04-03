Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Bucket List Bar and Eatery (CLOSED)

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  1. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  2. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  3. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  4. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  5. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  6. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  7. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  8. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  9. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  10. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  11. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  12. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
  13. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /13
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

It's really all about jugs of Pimms and buckets of prawns here. The sprawling restaurant and bar is about as close as you'll get to St Tropez' Club 55 and a Paris Hilton Champagne shower on the eastern beaches. It's right on the promenade where families of well-heeled Bondi dwellers mingle among guys in low V tees and even lower slung shorts, with their hats sitting so askew you wonder how it stays on. It's definitely a daytime venue. Groups of French and Japanese tourists lounge and nap in deck chairs out the front while inside, the restaurant offers beachside retreat with a capital Arrrrrrgh. Get involved and tick it off your Bucket List.

This venue welcomes American Express

Written by Myffy Rigby

Details

Address:
Bondi Pavilion
Queen Elizabeth Drive
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
02 9365 4122
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!