Spring has sprung in the form of floor-to-ceiling floral installations and 'grammable Spritz cocktails

Since most of us missed out on early springtime events in the city, it’d be rude not to get into the swing of the season now we're out of lockdown and celebrate the months getting warmer, right?

Hosted by Potts Point restaurant the Butler, the Butler In Bloom is a month-long celebration of all things spring, which will run from November 1-30. Now in its third year, this annual springtime spectacle will feature vibrant floral and art installations throughout the venue (just think of the double taps), a tasty new Spritz cocktail menu in collaboration with Lillet French aperitif wines, and an elegant dessert special. Pretty much all the things to put a well-deserved spring in your step.

Getting back to life post-lockdown means treating ourselves, ‘cause we deserve it. The Lillet Spritz menu incorporates seasonal fruits, herbs, and spices to serve up a twist on our favourite aperitif cocktails using refreshing Lillet Blanc aperitif and Lillet rosé. For just $16 each, you can choose from a Lillet and Tonic, Watermelon Rosé, and a Passionfruit Spritz. Better yet, if you come down from 4 pm - 6 pm on Wednesday - Sunday, all the Lillet cocktails will be $12, so you can soak up golden hour on the cheap.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the coconut panna cotta for just $15, made with passionfruit mezcal syrup, caramelised white chocolate, and mango sorbet. Be right back, just salivating over here.

The Butler has once again teamed up with Sydney-based floral studio Boutierre Girls to create awe-inspiring floral installations to elevate your Insta feed. You can also get snap happy amongst a temporary facelift by Sydney-based artist Sarah McCloskey who will be creating a breathtaking mural art installation featuring Australian native botanicals and tropical plants. It's time to do spring in style. Make your booking here.