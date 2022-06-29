Sydney
The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham
Petersham’s Tav has lost none of its notorious charm following its top-to-bottom reboot

There have been plenty of Sydney pubs that have undergone dramatic renos, transforming them from humble community boozers with oodles of character to up-market gastropubs with plenty of polish but not much spirit. Thankfully, that has not been the fate of the Oxford Tavern. Its 2022 facelift hasn't altered its identity, but rather enhanced the thriving dive bar vibes of this pub's notorious yesteryears while making the most notable glow-up where it counts – in the kitchen. 

A brand new menu with an elevated direction has been curated by Odd Culture Group's executive chef James MacDonald and head chef John Hockey, moving the eats away from its former American barbecue focus and infusing influences from multiple world cuisines. Expect taramasalata and smoky eggplant dip with grilled Turkish bread, tempura broccolini with caper shallot dressing and mussels with fermented chilli butter and fries.

But if that sounds a little too gourmet for your tastes, worry not. There will still be the favourite Tav classics on the menu, including classic plates like chicken schnitties, nachos and steak, as well as vegan options. And the Sunday roast will remain a fixture, as well the pub's culinary mascot, Black Betty the barbecue smoker. She'll be put to good use smoking elements of the new menu, such as the brisket for the beef pie.

Once upon a time, the Tav's entertainments were (quite literally) of a more titillating variety, but the 2022 incarnation of the pub has other good times in mind, with the introduction of a portable stage for live gigs 'in the round' amongst punters. Programming will hero a proudly queer direction, executed with direct community collaboration that celebrates inclusivity, universality, and with a coincidental wink to the pub's past, body positivity.

Behind the bar punters will find local crafts from the likes of One Drop and Grifter and Bracket Brewing, but also a fresh cocktail offering with a particular focus on those agave rascals tequila and mezcal, as well as a rolling selection of slushie riffs on classic cocktails, from a Penichillin' (get it?) to the crowdpleasing frozen JD & Coke. 

Written by Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
1 New Canterbury Rd
Petersham
Sydney
2049
Contact:
theoxfordtavern.com.au
02 8019 9351
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu noon-midnight; Fri-Sat noon-3am; Sun noon-10pm

What’s on

Show Us Ya Tips at The Oxford Tavern

If you wanted to get in on one of the Inner West’s best hidden treasures, you might want to prime your game and head down to the Oxford Tavern in Petersham on a Saturday night for their show-stopping event; Show Us Ya Tips. Hosted by city renowned DJs, The Dollar Bin Darlings, this erotic event is one that's not to be missed.  The Tav has a long and illustrious history of sex and body positivity, and this monthly-ish Saturday night party is no different, with a variety of amateur and professional peformances that all emphasise inclusivity. The event brings together Sydney’s queer, sex worker and local communities within one very safe, and very sexy space.  This night on the town is all about raising money for SWOP – Sex Workers Outreach Project – and is geared to recognise the fact that sex work is real work, with all the peformers scoring all of the cash that they make on the night. We love ethics.  This space is big on being a safe and sensual oasis for everyone, and as such, no phones, bad behaviour or bigotry will be be tolerated, with only the sweetest patrons allowed to bear witness to the most vibrantly jaw-droppin’ struts that the Inner West has (probably) ever seen.  Show Us Ya Tips only happens on one Saturday night each month, with the festivities going down from 9pm until 3am. Entry is free, but you can book a table here.  This is basically the event of the season. Don’t miss it.  Can't make it to this one? Check out our list of best places to dance in Sydney ever

