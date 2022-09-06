Time Out says

The Winery is always packed. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school night, Sunday afternoon or just gone 5pm, people cannot get enough of the Crown Street drinking hole. Fairy lights twinkle over picturesque collections of garden benches, frangipani trees and sweet little cast-iron tables.

Secondly, they don’t expect you to know anything about wine beyond ‘this tastes good’ when you drink here. The menu is organised under key word headings that help describe the drop you are purchasing – you may not know that you want a Brochard Les Carisannes sauvignon blanc from the Loire, but taking a stab at the ‘Fresh Whites’ list gives you the greatest chance of striking gold if you like your whites crisp and quaffable.

Similarly, if robust reds are your weakness then the ‘Big and Bold’ category will steer you towards the Tomfoolery 'Young Blood' shiraz from the Barossa Valley. Still stumped? Ask the bartender and they’ll rustle you up something that is just the thing you didn’t know to ask for.