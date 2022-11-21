In great news for craft beer lovers, one of the world’s biggest and OG craft breweries Brewdog is coming to Sydney.

Creating thirst-quenching golden ales since 2007, the Scottish-born brewery will be opening a huge bar, taproom and lush beer garden in Sydney’s inner-city suburb of South Eveleigh, swinging open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, December 2 at noon – just in time for summer.

Excitingly, Brewdog will be the first of its kind in Sydney, with a brewery and taproom already open in Brisbane, and one on the way for Melbourne.

Housed in an historic locomotive workshop, the new bar and taproom will hold up to 720 people, so you can imagine just how it’s going to go off in the summer months.

Expect to find more than 20 craft beers on tap from both Brewdog as well as other local breweries and guest takeovers. There will also be spirits, wines, cocktails and ciders, and alcohol-free options will be available. Food wise, half the menu will be plant-based, so it’s good for vegans, vegetarians and veggie lovers, as well as serving juicy burgers, tasty pizzas, fresh salads and other snackable share plates.

Make sure you get your skates on as the first 200 people through the door on opening day will have the chance to win what’s arguably one of the best prizes one can win: a year of free beer. Plus, there will be a bunch of prizes up for grabs on the night, so who knows, you and your mates may be going home as winners!

Keep an eye out for a slew of fun weekly events to come including wings night, two-for-one vegan, trivia and exclusive beer launches and collabs.