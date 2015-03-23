St Peters used to be the gently industrial bookend at the Inner West’s southern border, but as more creative enterprises look for room to move it has suddenly acquired design studios, roasteries, breweries and even an axe-throwing range. All this entrepreneurial energy is centred around Precinct 75, a series of restored warehouse spaces that currently houses the likes of Sample Coffee Pro Shop and celebrity designer Sibella Court’s Society Inc shop. And now the Willie the Boatman brewery has brought the booze to this boutique hub.

The beers don’t get any fresher than the ones from the brewery tasting bar, but you’ll have to time your visit with Swiss precision – it’s only open Thu 4-7pm, Fri 3-7pm and Sat noon-7pm.

Make the most of your early mark by grabbing a stool and ordering up a tasting paddle in the pared back, coastal vintage warehouse. The playlist is classic rock and the Black Bunny is a toasty dark ale that’ll banish the winter from your bones. They name all their beers after mates, so you can toast the AFL-loving MP with the Albo American light lager, or a golden ale named after a local plumber. They also have a cider on tap for anyone who struggles with barley beverages.

This isn’t the place to burn the midnight oil – stopping in for a beer until last drinks will still see you home before dinner – but it is the nicest spot for a local brew in this neck of the woods.