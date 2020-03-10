Biennale of Sydney 2020: your go-to guide Flummoxed by what to see at this year's Biennale? We'll walk you through the 87-day-long, citywide art bonanza.

Every other year, the magnificent Biennale of Sydney transforms the city’s major creative institutions and harbour highlight Cockatoo Island into an exhilarating showcase of the world's most exciting artists.

In an exciting evolution, Wiradjuri man Brook Andrew takes the reins as the Biennale's first Indigenous Australian artistic director this year. His theme for the 22nd iteration is the Wiradjuri word "Nirin", meaning edge, coupled with the word "Wir", meaning sky.

Championing First Nations artists from near and far leading the way, there's a big focus on further decolonising Western art's traditionally hallowed spaces, ensuring we all get to touch the edge of the sky and understand one another through new cultural lenses.

With a staggering spread of 700 works and 600 events led by 101 artists over 87 days, it can be overwhelming figuring out just what to see.

One major highlight will see Sydneysiders traversing the harbour en route to Cockatoo Island while at the same time connecting to Pacific Island culture by catching the Nirin Haivet ferry.

Created in collaboration with digital gurus BE. Collective and the naval know-how of Noakes Group, the former RADAR ferry has undergone a magnificent makeover inside and out.

Daubed with markings celebrating and Pasifika women’s proud tattooing tradition, it’s a big and beautiful look at Polynesian, Melanesian and Micronesian culture that will cruise the harbour throughout Biennale, shuttling between Circular Quay and Cockatoo Island weekdays, and between Sydney Olympic Park Wharf and Cockatoo Island on Saturdays.

As for everything else, here's our insider's guide to the Biennale of Sydney's most intriguing highlights.