6 reasons to go to the Time Out Sydney Pub Awards

The awards are happening at the Bank Hotel in Newtown on Monday May 22 and a few public tickets are still available. Here’s why you should get along...

1. A great show

Sydney’s pubs are keeping our nightlife alive and are worth celebrating. And there’s nothing quite like the suspense of being there as the winners are announced. Be part of the celebrations as the industry’s leading lights are rewarded for a job well done; cheer on your favourite local to victory; and meet the people behind the city’s finest establishments. And of course, you’ll be among the first to know the results.

2. Ace food and drinks

Canapés provided on the night include mini burgers, white fish ceviche, corn fritters and more. There will be plenty of beer, wine and spirits served too. It’s all included in the bargain ticket price of $45 + BF.

3. Win cool prizes

During the night there will be chances to take home loot, including beer and vouchers to use at award-winning pubs. Score!



4. DJ Johanna Roberts on the decks

DJ Johanna loves alt-country, twang, folk and retro harmonies – and she knows how to spin them into a d-floor friendly party mix. Join her following the Awards ceremony for some unabashed booty shaking.

5. A free advance copy of the Time Out Sydney Pubs Issue

The June issue of Time Out Sydney is packed as always with things to do in this great city all month long, plus there’s a special emphasis on Sydney’s best pubs. All the nominees and winners of the Time Out Pub Awards will be written up, plus there’s a wealth of great recommendations of pubs around the city for every occasion.

6. Pull a hot bartender

Hey, you never know. The drinks will be flowing, the winners will be in a good mood, and the rest will be seeking a bit of consolation...



Book your tickets for the Time Out Pub Awards.