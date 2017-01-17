A Sherlock Holmes exhibition is coming to Sydney

Sydney punters will have the chance to see and interact with a recreation of Sherlock Holmes and his dear Watson’s sitting room at 221B Baker Street alongside original Arthur Conan Doyle artefacts in a new exhibition by the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (the Powerhouse Museum).

You'll be able to try your hand at vintage forensic experiments, including blood splatter analysis and a steampunk-y footprint machine.

Photograph: Supplied

The exhibition, called the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an interactive journey into the world of the most famous detective in the world, whether you know him from the books, the movies or the TV shows. Cumberpersons will be thrilled to know there are a bunch of props, costumes, sets and oddities from Sherlock, Elementary, and other screen and stage pop culture gems.

It'll include a recreation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s study – the man behind the legendary character – that features over 350 objects. Visitors will be able to play the role of the detective to help solve a mystery case by exchange their museum map for a book of clues to solve a crime written exclusively for this exhibition by writer Daniel Stashower, Conan Doyle’s biographer.

Admission will be $27 for adults and $16 for children. It opens on Saturday June 3 and runs until October. Tickets go on sale in March 2017.

