Adopt a pet from RSPCA NSW for just $29 this weekend

Got room in your heart/life for a furry new friend? The RSPCA NSW is having a flash sale this weekend in order to clear its shelters, making way for more abandoned puppies, kittens and bunnies at the shelters.

From February 24-26 all RSPCA NSW shelters, Care Centres and NSW Petbarn Adoption Centres will be offering discounted adoption rates on all animals of any age, size or species.

Image: RSPCA NSW

During these three days adopting a pet will cost just $29 – or, if the usual adoption fee is less than $29, the fee will be waived entirely.

Why the flash sale? Because the RSPCA NSW’s shelters are overflowing with cats, dogs, guinea pigs, horses, rabbits and chooks in need of a home. Some of the animals have been in care for more than 100 days.

Image: RSPCA NSW

Before you rush in, it’s important to remember that normal adoption procedures apply. If you live in a shoebox, maybe you don’t have space for a galloping pony!





Image: RSPCA NSW

However, if you do have time for walkies and snuggles on the sofa the RSPCA staff will help you find the perfect pet for you. And following adoption they’ll provide over-the-phone support for all new owners.

Last year, 583 animals were rehomed during the RSPCA’s Clear the Shelter campaign. This year they’ve got all sorts of animals looking for homes, from puppies and kittens to adult cats and dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs, and even goats, ponies, pigs and ducks.

Find out more about the RSPCA’s weekend adoption sale.

