Ever wanted to stomp on grapes? Here's your chance

By Jordan Kretchmer Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 11:51am

Photograph: Creative Commons

If you've ever wanted to make like the movies and stomp around on grapes, you're in luck! March is harvest time for Urban Winery Sydney and they will be making all your viticulture dreams come true right here in St Peters. Every Sunday in March they will be indulging in a little pigeage (plunging), as it's formerly known in winemaking circles, at the winery followed by a long table lunch with plenty of cheese and wine tastings. They're describing it as 'more Bordeaux-style than Wagga Wagga', so expect a refined outing in spite of the grape juice between your toes. Tickets are on sale now for $75 and bookings are essential.

If you are only in it for the plunging and don't have time for a long lunch, pop in any evening the winery is open from 5pm, buy a glass of wine and have a little stomp on the berries. Lucille Ball, eat your heart out.

Want more wine times? Check out Sydney's best wine bars.

 

Staff writer
By Jordan Kretchmer

Jordan is the staff writer Time Out Sydney. When she's not travelling or dancing, you will probably find her organising Spotify playlists or walking her golden retriever.

