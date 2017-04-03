Get free fried chicken at a Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up, Breaking Bad fans

As promotional events go, this one looks like it just might be worth lining up for.

Streaming service Stan, which gets episodes of the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul simultaneously with the US, is bringing actor Giancarlo Esposito to town on April 11 and 12 to appear at the opening of a pop-up version of chicken shop Los Pollos Hermanos at Thirsty Bird in Potts Point.

As Breaking Bad obsessives are well aware, Esposito played Gus Fring, whose fast food chicken franchise was a front for his methamphetamine distribution operation. Esposito’s unnaturally calm and polite demeanour in the role of a criminal mastermind and psychopath became one of the many things to love about the show, so his return to the role in Better Call Saul (which is set several years before the events of Breaking Bad) is a huge drawcard for Season Three.

And speaking of drawcards: food at the pop-up will be free. Thirsty Bird will be transformed with Los Pollos Hermanos branding, and they’ll be handing out serves consisting of two pieces of fried chicken, curly fries and a drink in Los Pollos Hermanos-branded packaging. (No word yet on whether there’ll be chunk of crystal meth in there too.)



The pop-up is happening on Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12 during the 11.30am-3pm lunch session and 5pm-8.30pm for dinner. We have no idea how long the free food will last, so best get there nice and early. There will be prizes, including the opportunity to meet and greet with Esposito.

And here's Esposito in the fake ad teaser trailer for Better Call Saul Season Three.