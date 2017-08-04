Go on a trail to find 16 new murals painted in Sydney’s Inner West this weekend

This weekend, you can take a self guided tour of street art in the three-day festival Perfect Match. The festival, hosted by the Inner West Council, encourages people to discover new and pre-existing street art across Camperdown, Newtown, Marrickville, Enmore, Annandale, Lilyfield, Balmain and Leichhardt. Artists include Phibs, illustrator Mulga the Artist, and Jumboist, who will transform public and privately owned walls into art.

The festival is part of the Council’s project to tackle unwanted graffiti with legitimate creative expression. Visitors will have the choice to tour the neighbourhoods with the festival map or to join guided walking, bike or train tours of sites like Petersham tunnel and Dulwich Hill Community Gardens. Plus, there is a tour specifically for budding photographers.

There will be 16 new murals across the suburbs, in addition to over 60 pre-existing artworks. As well as the free guided tours, there will be special events including a heritage exhibition at Vicars Woollen Mill, a talk by artists Susannah Williams and Warren Armstrong about Sound Communities, an interactive installation at Enmore bus shelter, a meet and greet with artists, and a guided tour of Sydenham’s industrial and creative precinct.

Perfect Match runs from August 4-6. Free.

