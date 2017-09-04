Head out on a free sunrise hike to celebrate Women’s Health Week

This week marks Women’s Health Week, a national campaign dedicated to making good health a priority for all women. To celebrate, women’s hiking group Wild Women on Top are hosting a free women’s health hike on Friday September 8.

Kicking off at the Opera House at 7am, this five-kilometre coastal hike will meander through the Royal Botanical Gardens as the sun rises above the harbour. Wild Women on Top are aiming to highlight the many benefits of putting foot to pavement, including both the social aspect of their hikes and the positive impact hiking can have on your physical and mental health.

Wild Women on Top are famous for their annual 30km and 60km Coastrek events on Australia’s east coast which have helped raise nearly $20 million for the Fred Hollows Foundation since they started in 2010.

To register for this week’s sunrise hike, head along to Wild Women on Top’s website.

