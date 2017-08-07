Listen to a David Bowie tribute at sunset surrounded by flowers

Back for another year, this 30-year-old festival sees 1.5 million spring flowers planted in a popular lakeside park in Canberra.

Each spring, visitors flock to Canberra’s Commonwealth Park for Floriade, the Instagram-worthy festival that boasts impossibly colourful flower displays. The event sees more than 1.5 million spring blooms planted by an expert team of landscape gardeners, contractors and volunteers, with the flowers spanning 12,400m2 of inner-city parkland.

While the spectacular flowers are undoubtedly the drawcard, the festival offers much more than a flower show. You will be entertained with music, food, wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays, live entertainment and activities for kids.

This year they’re introducing the Floriade Twilight Concert, an open air musical performance held on Friday September 15. The concert will be fronted by the David Bowie Tribute band and supported by the Canberra Symphony Orchestra.

Also new in 2017 is a Floriade fringe-style festival as well as two weekends (six nights) of the popular Floriade NightFest – a ticketed evening event that sees the park’s flower beds illuminated along with music, comedy and performance acts.

Make a weekend of it and tour the best that Canberra has to offer.

See these 4 weekend getaways for less than $400.