Majestic! Planet Earth: Bin Chicken is the documentary Sydney deserves

Talk to any expat and they'll tell you the same thing. Their first "we're not in Kansas anymore" moment was triggered by an ibis. Now, a true genius has used drones, a 4K camera and some good old-fashioned documentary-making elbow grease to pay tribute to our city's most prolific garbage eaters. David Attenborough would be proud.

So why do we find bin chickens so upsetting? Is it because we see our debased selves in the bin chicken? We're all desperate scavengers, just trying to get lunch. Surviving the big city life. Regurgitating into each other's mouths.