Margaret and David will review the year's best films, live on stage

By Nick D Posted: Monday November 27 2017, 9:35am

Photograph: Daniel Boud

For film fans, Christmas most definitely is coming early this year. Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton, whose 28-year TV film reviewing partnership wrapped three years ago next month, are reuniting on stage at the Hayden Orpheum on December 11 to dissect, disagree and banter affectionately over the their top ten films of 2017.

Following their chat, they'll introduce a sneak preview of one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer: Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The new black comedy by Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths) is one of the best reviewed film of the year and doesn't open in Australia till New Year's Day.

Tickets are $25 and on sale now.

