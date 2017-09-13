Melbourne’s nostalgic video game-inspired burger shop comes to Sydney

Joining the long list of new shops and eateries in Darling Harbour’s Darling Square is Melbourne’s very own 8bit. This burger joint is known for its Nintendo-themed stores in Melbourne’s CBD and Footscray, which come complete with arcade machines, colourful mosaic tiles and Super Mario brick walls.

The Sydney venue will be their biggest store yet, with plans for over 100 seats. It’s still under development but it is set to open around April next year in between the Convention Centre and Haymarket area.

8bit will be running the same menu as their Melbourne stores but will release a special burger just for the Sydney opening. Just like their original stores, 8bit will be fully licensed with beer taps dedicated to NSW-based craft breweries.

Don’t expect to wipe your wallet clean at 8bit; their burgers range from $10.50 for a classic cheeseburger to $14.50 for a double beef, double cheese and double bacon. They’ve also got a vegetarian called the Zelda, with a chickpea, corn and quinoa patty with grilled haloumi and avocado – a nice change from a mushroom burger.

8bit also make hot dogs. For eight bucks you can get the staple smoked frank with onions and pickled relish. Otherwise, try their version of a chilli cheese dog with a chilli and cheese kransky, chilli beef and jalapeños. They’ve also got a grilled bratwurst hot dog that is topped with slaw, curry ketchup and mustard mayo.

Loaded fries, onion rings and potato gems make an appearance, as do classic milkshakes for eight-dollars a pop with four flavours: peanut butter, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake and Nutella.

8bit will be open in April 2018 at Darling Square's Steam Mill Lane.

