Moonlight Cinema is selling their last tickets for $10

If you've been a bit 'coulda, shoulda, woulda' about checking out Moonlight Cinema now's the time you may be finally be pushed into a 'you bet I will-a'. The outdoor theatre under the stars in Centennial Park is flogging their remaining tickets for the price of a modest, staggeringly cheap Sydney breakfast. Yep, only ten bucks!

All you have to do is sign up to Cinebuzz (for free) and your new membership qualifies you for the deal. You can take your freshly minted loyalty card out for a spin around the park's Belvedere Amphitheatre and catch the last few weeks worth of Moonlight Cinema's film program. You could be kicking back on one of those grassy beanbags and watching exclusive advanced screenings of A Cure For Wellness, Beauty and the Beast or Ghost in the Shell. Or, chuck your tenner at a classic like Ferris Beuller's Day Off and/or keep the grass out of your fishnet stockings with a reduced showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Arrive early for that signature bat dotted sunset and sip on BYO beverages before the film starts, you're also saving enough money to buy up big at the Moonlight food truck and forget about scrimping on the supermarket snacks.

Check out the full remaining program here. Moonlight Cinema's last few weeks wrap-up on Sunday April 2nd.

