Sam Smith will play Sydney Opera House this summer

Soulful singer Sam Smith announced on Twitter that he’d be returning to his “Home from home” this summer with a one-off performance at Sydney Opera House. In three years the UK musician has filled his awards cabinet with trophies from ARIA, the Golden Globes, the Brits and the Grammys, becoming one of the biggest selling contemporary artists. Fans at the Opera House will be some of the first in the world to hear live tracks from his second album The Thrill of It All on Tuesday January 16.

Tickets, which range from $79.90-$149.90, go on sale to the general public at noon on Monday October 16. It’s an all ages concert and the touring company behind the 25-year-old’s Australian show will be cracking down on the resale of tickets by printing the purchaser’s name on the tickets and imposing ID checks at the venue.

