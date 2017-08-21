Save the date for Laneway Festival 2018

Start dreaming of summer: St Jerome’s Laneway Festival has announced the dates and two of the headlining artists for 2018’s touring festival.

Returning to Sydney in early February, the boutique music festival has dropped a hint at the line-up with one particularly familiar face making a return. Jovial entertainer and modern-day poet Mac DeMarco is back after an admired performance at 2015’s Laneway Festival. The Canadian slacker-rock musician will be playing tracks from his latest album This Old Dog.

Mac will be joined by the genre-bending, free-wheeling soul and hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak and his band the Free Nationals, whom you might recognise from their appearance on Dr Dre’s surprise 2016 album Compton.

While you’ll have to wait until Tuesday September 12 for the full line-up, you can pop the 2018 date in your diary now: Laneway Festival will be headed to Sydney College of the Arts and Callan Park in Rozelle on Sunday February 4. Presale tickets are available now.

