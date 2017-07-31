SSO to perform Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

These are the woodwinds you're looking for... Sydney Symphony Orchestra has announced it will be performing John Williams' Academy Award-winning score to the original 1977 Star Wars while the film plays on a giant screen at the ICC Sydney Theatre in February next year.



Composer, conductor and arranger Nicholas Buc will conduct the SSO, bringing a new dimension to the Star Wars experience familiar to generations of movie lovers. Feel the adrenaline kick of the 'Main Title', enjoy the outer-space jazz of the 'Cantina Band' and the haunting 'Princess Leia's Theme', all performed live.

The one-night-only screening and concert takes place on Friday February 16, 2018 and tickets go on sale this Friday August 4 from the SSO's website.

While we were quietly hoping for a live screening and concert of the Star Wars/Beatles mashup Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans by Palette Swap Ninja, we 're happy as a droid in an oil bath about this event too.



In the meantime the newest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, opens in December.

Find a movie to watch in Sydney tonight.