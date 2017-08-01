TEDxYouth has announced its speakers for 2017

TEDxYouth@Sydney is returning for a fourth year, showcasing a new generation of change makers, thinkers, innovators, activists and entrepreneurs between the ages of 16 and 26.

After the smash success of this year’s TEDxSydney event, TEDxYouth@Sydney, which is usually scheduled for the same day at TEDxSydney, will be held on Wednesday September 6 at Sydney Town Hall. The theme of the event is ‘Shifting the Future’ and speakers will cover a huge range of topics, from science to business and global issues – with a clear youth focus.

TEDxYouth@Sydney is designed to inspire the thinkers of tomorrow with this year’s program having been curated by a team of young volunteers, with mentorship and guidance from the broader TEDxSydney team.

This year’s program will be headed by writer and director Chris Leben, who is part of the creative team behind SBS presenter Lee Lin Chin’s comedic alter ego (LLC will also make a special guest appearance on the day). Leben will be joined by martial artist and actor Maria Tran, young mathematician Ivan Zelich, microbiologist research scientist Nural Cokcetin, entrepreneur and founder of tech company Afterpay, Nick Molnar, climate change activist Anika Molesworth and beat maker and vocalist Alice Ivy.

Plus, Chinese-Australian artist Louise Zhang, young Indigenous musician Emily Wurramara, who sings in English and Anindilyakwa, parkour specialist Joe Carbone, and queer sex worker Tilly Lawless. There’ll also be a performance by Dauntless Movement Crew.

More speakers and performers will be announced in the lead up to the event. Tickets are now on via the TEDxYouth@Sydney website. They're $90 for a full day and $50 for a half day.

