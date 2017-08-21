The Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre is throwing a free pool party this weekend

Opened in 2007, the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, so they’ve decided to throw a pool party.

On Sunday August 27, entry to Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre will be offering free entry for all. Families are invited to enjoy free swimming and fitness classes, squad competitions, aqua demonstrations, pool inflatables, party bags, face painting and a barbecue on the balcony.

Known for its distinguished design, the swish aquatic centre has seen more than five million people pass through its doors since opening ten years ago.

Not only is it equipped with a 50-metre lap pool, Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre also boasts a leisure pool and spa, a warm water pool, a gymnasium, sauna, steam room and additional fitness rooms. They also offer personal training, swimming lessons, squads and group fitness classes including pilates, Zumba and spin.

Feel like a splash when the weather warms up? Take a dip in one of the best outdoor pools in Sydney.