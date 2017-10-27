The new Palace Central cinema complex has quietly opened at Central Park

And just like that, Sydney has a brand new arthouse cinema.

Last week, Palace Central opened up on level three of Central Park on Broadway – just the latest piece in the puzzle of awesome that is Chippendale. Built to the tune of some $10 million, the cinema has 13 screens (three of them 'Platinum' class) as well as multiple lounge and bar areas. Some cinemas are fitted out with ergonomic leather chairs, hand-built in Barcelona.

Interiors are by Design Office and views over Chippendale and Broadway are pretty spectacular. Palace Cinemas executive chairman Antonio Zeccola describes the new cinema as "my gift to the city of Sydney".

Films screening there this week include Blade Runner 2049, Ali's Wedding, Battle of the Sexes, Brigsby Bear, Suburbicon, The Mountain Between Us and Thor: Ragnarok.

The in-cinema dining menu includes share plates, charcuterie boards and ciabattas as well as options from surrounding restaurants Sushizilla, Ribs and Burgers and Ding Tai Fung. Choc tops are premium and handmade – as you'd expect.

This part of town already has several cinema screens (Hoyts Broadway, Dendy Newtown) but the opening is well timed for the end-of-year cinema season, when studios release most of their premium product in time for Oscar consideration and Sydneysiders will be on the lookout for a respite from the heat of summer.

The venue's official launch is on November 23 with a red carpet screening of Alexander Payne's comedy Downsizing.

