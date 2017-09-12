This cocktail subscription service helps use up your leftover, dusty booze

Wine may get better with age but time does you no favours when you’ve got dust powdering that bottle of gin you never remember to open. But now you’ve finally got an excuse to bow out of a wallet-hammering session at a cocktail bar and have a few at home. The Mixery is a new delivery service jumping on the subscription box bandwagon. They offer three cocktail recipes a month (all ingredients included, but not the booze). The goodies get delivered right to your doorstep every month with enough to make twelve cocktails (four of each), which is the perfect amount for you and your best mates.

This is a total vibe if your weird cousin gives you a bottle of something for your birthday each year that you never drink, or for that vodka someone left after a party. This way, the $50 price on the ingredients means that your cocktails average out at about four bucks a pop. Bargain! Plus, if you’re a bit picky about your spirits you get to choose your poison rather than have someone else’s idea of a good gin foisted on you.

Each month’s offering will centre around a different type of alcohol. This month’s star is gin, with three recipes playing out the transition of winter to spring. Of course, no cocktail is a cocktail until it is given a witty name. You’ll find the zest of bergamot in ‘Earl the Grey’ to spice up the last few chilly nights, some basil notes in the green-tinged ‘Basilisk,’ and an ode to spring in the floral ‘Rosed Up.’ “Florals? For spring?” says Miranda Priestly. “Groundbreaking.” And also delicious.

Check out The Mixery’s website for how to subscribe or you can buy a one-off box if you just wanna dip your toes in for now.

Curious about other drinkable subscriptions? We’ve got you covered with a list of craft beer subscriptions.