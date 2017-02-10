  • Blog
Trop Jr has been relocated indoors to Westfield Parramatta

By Nick Dent Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 2:48pm

Photograph: Christopher Pearce
2016 Trop Jr winner Yianni Rowlands

With the mercury forecast to top 43° on Saturday the decision has been made by Tropfest organisers to relocate the daytime Trop Jr event to the Event Cinemas inside the Westfield Parramatta.

"The health and safety of all attending is the number one priority," Tropfest announced in its press release. 

The screening of the 16 finalist films by filmmakers under 15 kicks off at noon Saturday in air conditioned comfort. 

The remainder of the Tropfest program – including the screening of the 24 previous Tropfest winners from 2pm – will take place as planned in Parramatta Park.

We can't help wondering if this is the year that Tropfest actually prays for rain?

 

