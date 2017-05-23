  • Blog
Xiu Xiu to play the music of Twin Peaks at Carriageworks and tickets are super-cheap

By Nick Dent Posted: Tuesday May 23 2017, 2:24pm

Carriageworks has announced a two-night festival of experimental electronic music for late June including a performance by US group Xiu Xiu.

Open Frame: Room40, curated by Lawrence English, features several artists "operating at the edge of contemporary sound practice". 

Xiu Xiu have sold out their two shows at Dark Mofo on June 18 so the announcement of a Sydney show is big news for fans of their special brand of experimental noise rock. Moreover tickets to their gig on Thursday June 29, which teams them with Bolivian-American performer Elysia Crampton, are just $35 plus booking fee.

Xiu Xiu will perform material from their album Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. 

“There is no way that we can recreate Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch's music as it was originally played," says Xiu Xiu in the press release. "It is too perfect and we could never do its replication justice. Our attempt will be to play the parts of the songs as written, meaning, following the harmony melody. But then to arrange it in the way that it shaped us as players, emphasising its chaos, drama, fear, noise and side long leering glances.” 

Artists performing on the second night of Open Frame: Room40 (also for $35) are Alessandro Cortini of Nine Inch Nails presenting Avanti; Sweden's Klara Lewis; and Canadian minimalist Sarah Davachi.

