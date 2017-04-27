Zac Efron is coming to Sydney for the Baywatch premiere

Maybe you love him from the High School Musical series. Perhaps he caught your eye playing the dewy lead in movies based on Nicholas Sparks novels. Latterly, he's been popping up in broad comedies like Bad Neighbours. Whatever the reason you love Zac Efron, we're not judging, and we're here to tell you he'll be walking the red carpet along with his co-star Alexandra Daddario for the Australian premiere of new movie Baywatch.

The premiere will be at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Thursday May 18 at 6.30pm. Paramount Pictures are releasing more info on their Facebook page as it comes to hand.

The movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, is based on a surf lifesaving TV show big in the '90s that starred David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson and mostly traded on the assets of its bikini-clad extras. An Australian reboot of the show almost happened in 1999 but was halted due to the concerns of Avalon residents about effects on the environment.

The new film is being played purely for laughs, apparently:



