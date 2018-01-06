Briefs: Close Encounters

The boylesque boy wonders from Brisbane are back with a close encounter of the fabulous kind

When this troupe played Sydney Festival's Spiegeltent last year, we wrote: "There is an irreverence and self-deprecating charm to Briefs that makes it not only decadent, dirty, sexy and sordid but also downright seductive."

They're back in 2018, with their London-approved new show: Close Encounters.

Time Out London's 5-star review of Close Encounters:

Shivannah – the host-cum-ringmaster of racy cabaret-circus show ‘Briefs’ – is so engaging that even his pre-show request for us to turn our phones off is entertaining. And that sort of says it all, because from that moment of usually-nondescript-theatre-admin the ‘Briefs’ boys will have every speck of your attention.

In fact, even before the troupe emerge in their pastel morning suits – no shirts, obvs – the tent is in full-on celebration mode, with a party playlist blaring as the audience takes their seats. It’s a welcome return to the South Bank for the Brisbane boys, who’ve sold out their London shows for the past three seasons.

With a raid-worthy wardrobe – there’s feathers, lamé and huge beaded necklaces for everyone – this time their exhausting-sounding combo of comedy, drag, burlesque, contemporary dance and circus has a sci-fi spin. They’ve come to visit our grim present from the oh-so-glittery future to show us that things get better (thankfully without the use of a ‘D:Ream’ number) and how to get there (nice manners will help, apparently).

There are far-ranging references, going from ‘Armageddon’ to ‘Alice in Wonderland’, with a ‘bunny rabbit’ performing simple-seeming – but actually kind of mind-blowing – tricks with alarm clocks. Meanwhile, Mark ‘Captain Kidd’ Winmill has mouths agog as he flips and twists around in an awe-inspiring aerial display: his trapeze skills are matched only by his eye makeup. Rivalling him in the dizzying aerial displays is Thomas Worrell, who spins around in a man-sized bird cage. It’s hold-your-breath-oh-my-god-what-if-he-falls levels of spectacular.

With all the energy of a hen party on acid, from beginning to end every member of the troupe will have your eyes glued to the stage, or the air – basically wherever they happen to be shimmering around at that moment. Go forth and be entertained by this close encounter of the fabulous kind.