Chinese Laundry

Time Out says

The Laundry is one of Sydney’s biggest and most respected clubs. The top-notch sound system in the Cave has attracted heavyweight internationals James Holden, Gui Boratto and Sasha and the outdoor dance floor is a summer clubbing staple.



Those familiar with the 'Laundry have probably already spent a sweaty night or two in its three club rooms. However, the return of sunshine means that partying is once again possible in the garden bar. Their Garden Party series is back, featuring some of the best Australian and international artists to get you going wild in the afternoon sun.