Time Out says

This subterranean club has had a few leases on life – it was once a favoured haunt of the city’s goth and fetish community and it then went on to serve as a destination for club kids across the city. Now, to celebrate it's 25th birthday, Club 77 is coming back swinging as a New York-style late-night dive bar.

Open until 4am every single night, this is the energy that 2022 needs. While many of us of a certain age may have blanked out the jaw clenching rave days of yore, this is an opportunity for the youths to get a taste of what Sydney once was and, evidently, what it could become.

With both the lockout laws and lockdowns now behind us, Club 77 has been revamped and is ready to lead the charge for the city's after-hours dance music scene. While the sticky carpets have mercifully been banished, the DJs have stayed and the menus have been spruced up, with Odd Culture Group's Jordan Blackman coming on board to help curate a groovy but affordable and approachable drinks menu.

Local brewers like Moon Dog, Young Henrys, Grifter and Batlow are joining the lineup and a slew of bottled cocktails come courtesy of local cocktail slingers, Big Mood. The wine menu has been given an upgrade from "red or white?" as well, with regional NSW skin-contact drops and South Australian pét-nat varieties available now too. If you prefer to party sober, there's also a whole range of non-alcoholic drinks, including booze-free beers from Heaps Normal and Big Drop, canned mocktails from Yes You Can and Big Mood's No-Groni.

You can even save a few coins with not one but two daily Happy Hours from 5–7pm Monday–Friday, or between 2.30–3.30am any night of the week. Entry to the party-den is free on weekdays too.

