Located in Cockle Bay on Darling Harbour, this large three-story nightclub attracts locals and tourists alike for mainstream house music and occassional local live music. Its Harbour views make it a top destination for revellers looking to dance until sunrise.

On Saturday nights, Homemade is the city's biggest danceparty, with pumping R'n'B and Hip Hop bangers. Home is also home to Morning Glory, the prime day club for Sunday morning kickons.