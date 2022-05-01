Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

AJ Lamarque: English Breakfast

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
AJ Lamarque sits on a regal armchair drinking tea
Photograph: Supplied/AJ Lamarque
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney's most promising new comedian ponders on what makes the perfect brew in this one-man show

As AJ Lamarque turns 30, he’s naturally started to contemplate the big questions in life – predominantly, how do you make the perfect cup of tea? His one-man show, English Breakfast, is an exploration of his upbringing, his mixed-race identity, his queerness and all the other pivotal parts of his life journey to date – to finally assess whether he’s found the ideal pot of tea, or whether perhaps the brew has turned sour.

A fast rising star performer and producer in Sydney’s comedy scene, Lamarque is a quick witted overachiever (and a snappy dresser to boot). He runs Oxford Street’s biggest and longest running comedy show, Kweens of Comedy, in 2020 he was a RAW Comedy NSW finalist, was recognised as a finalist in the 2019 Young Achiever at the Honour Awards, and as a 2020 30 under 30 recipient for Out for Australia.

To top it all off, Lamarque was invited to join Sydney Comedy Festival’s 2022 FRESH program – a prestigious, new-talent initiative that offers financial assistance, marketing support and professional advice. Previous FRESH recipients include Ronny Chieng, Matt Okine, Cassie Workman and Rhys Nicholson.

This Sydney Comedy Festival debut comes to the Factory Theatre for four nights, from April 28 to May 1. English Breakfast promises to be a soothing brew for these turbulent times. BYO teacup. 

Want more? Get ready for Sydney Comedy Festival with our stand-up hit list.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/aj-lamarque-english-breakfast/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.factorytheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$20

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.