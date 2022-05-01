Time Out says

Sydney's most promising new comedian ponders on what makes the perfect brew in this one-man show

As AJ Lamarque turns 30, he’s naturally started to contemplate the big questions in life – predominantly, how do you make the perfect cup of tea? His one-man show, English Breakfast, is an exploration of his upbringing, his mixed-race identity, his queerness and all the other pivotal parts of his life journey to date – to finally assess whether he’s found the ideal pot of tea, or whether perhaps the brew has turned sour.

A fast rising star performer and producer in Sydney’s comedy scene, Lamarque is a quick witted overachiever (and a snappy dresser to boot). He runs Oxford Street’s biggest and longest running comedy show, Kweens of Comedy, in 2020 he was a RAW Comedy NSW finalist, was recognised as a finalist in the 2019 Young Achiever at the Honour Awards, and as a 2020 30 under 30 recipient for Out for Australia.

To top it all off, Lamarque was invited to join Sydney Comedy Festival’s 2022 FRESH program – a prestigious, new-talent initiative that offers financial assistance, marketing support and professional advice. Previous FRESH recipients include Ronny Chieng, Matt Okine, Cassie Workman and Rhys Nicholson.

This Sydney Comedy Festival debut comes to the Factory Theatre for four nights, from April 28 to May 1. English Breakfast promises to be a soothing brew for these turbulent times. BYO teacup.