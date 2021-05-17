The ritzy, glitzy king of all things cabaret (and more) is heading to Sydney's Enmore Theatre

Alan Cumming is a force of nature. He memorably, if briefly, brought comic book favourite Nightcrawler to life in big budget blockbuster (and still the best X film) X-Men 2. He’s also a fan fave in hit TV show The Good Wife, and you can binge him as a baddie in criminally underrated SBS show Briarpatch (go do it for free right now).

Then there’s his stage prowess, with meaty roles in the classics including Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Macbeth, plus Samuel Beckett's Endgame. He also found time to knock out best-selling albums and a novel in Tommy’s Tale. And the Scotsman’s nightlife hot spot Club Cumming goes off in his adopted home of New York, with his glitzy, ritzy, host-with-the-most act also landing him in the hot seat as artistic director of this year’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June. The term “renaissance man” barely covers it.

Luckily for us, the Adelaide gig isn’t an arm’s length deal either. He has gone through the quarantine ordeal to land safe and sound in Australia, which means audiences hungry for more from the man are in luck. You'll get to see him up close and personal, with a national tour of Adelaide's closing show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age.

Sydneysiders should brace for impact when he arrives at the Enmore Theatre on July 1, with early bird tickets going on sale at 2pm on May 17. This latest gig promises to be a bewitching night of showbiz, tunes and life-affirming laughs; an unashamed celebration of that most communal of pastimes: ageing. Age cannot wither his infinite variety. There’s simply no joyous sparkle quite like Cumming’s, so consider us itching to spend an unforgettable evening in his fine company once more.

