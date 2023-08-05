Sydney
An Evening With the Late John Cleese

  • Comedy
  • The Concourse, Chatswood
John Cleese
Photograph: Supplied | Time Out Dubai
Time Out says

The legendary comedian, one of the co-founders of Monty Python, is coming to Sydney with a new show about the afterlife

Bring out your dead! Not dead yet? Well – he's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy – but he’s got a thing or two to tell you about what you can expect of the afterlife.

If the above words made any sense to you, then you must have grown up having your sense of humour shaped by the Monty Python troupe (either during the ’70s, or via an enthusiastic parent) and the work of the high priest of ridiculousness himself, John Cleese. 

One of the most influential comedians in entertainment history, John Cleese is a founding member of Monty Python and responsible for some of the most iconic films and television comedies ever made, including The Life of Brian, Meaning of Life and Fawlty Towers. You might also recognise him from his roles in major Hollywood hits such as; A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures and as the voice of King Harold in Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, and Shrek Forever After.

His new show An Evening With the Late John Cleese will have him talking about his experiences in the afterlife and what the audience can expect when they get there. At 83 years of age, Cleese’s boundless energy and inimitable sense of humour will leave you in splits and thoroughly entertained. 

Cleese will also regale fans with stories and exclusive clips from his illustrious career that spans over 50 years. Coming to Sydney for one night only – on Saturday, August 5, at the Concourse in Chatswood – this is an opportunity to get up close and personal with a true living legend. 

Tickets are on sale from Monday, May 15. Find out more over here.

Want some Basil with that? Check out Faulty Towers The Dining Experience.

Need a laugh? Check out the best showcases to see at Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
bohmpresents.com/current-events/show/john-cleese-4
Address:
The Concourse
409 Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Transport:
Nearby stations: Chatswood

Dates and times

