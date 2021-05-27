British comedian Bill Bailey returns to Australian shores with a new live show

Whether you know him from Black Books, QI or his stand-up shows, Bill Bailey has a long history of being pretty damn funny. He's also a frequent traveller to Australia and is returning to our shores this summer with a new live show.

Bill Bailey: En Route to Normal is his seventh show that's come to Australia, following his last visit in 2018. Though it sounds a bit like a political catchphrase from recent times, the title for this new show was actually dreamt up pre-lockdowns – but that doesn't mean the show won't touch on some of the events of 2020. Expect Bailey to muse on this brave new world and consider questions like "how did we get here?" and "exactly who are we again?". The show looks at parallel moments in history and how people then got through such, ah, interesting times, all stitched together with Bailey's signature surrealism, storytelling and song.

Consider the show a comedic and heartwarming roadmap through the world's current crisis. En Route to Normal comes to Sydney's Coliseum Theatre for one night only on November 23, with tickets on sale now.