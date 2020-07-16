Andy Saunders and Sean Choolburra bring the chuckles, culture and community

Two of our favourite stand-up guys will take to the Joan Sutherland stage at the Opera House this weekend with some furiously funny First Nations comedy.

Blak Stand Up! pairs spunky Biripi man Andy Saunders with proud Girramay, Kalkadoon, Pitta Pitta and Gugu Yalanji man Sean Choolburra, often dubbed the “Godfather” of Aboriginal comedy. You might have caught Saunders in home reno mode as a contestant on The Block last year, back in the Beforetime when laughs were free and easy. With a sharp wit and a sassy knack for rap, he’s a dab hand at sparking smiles.

And he’s in grand company with Black Comedy star Choolburra, a veteran of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and Just For Laughs. He's dabbled in the visual arts and filmmaking on the side; his talents know no bounds. He has a passion for sharing culture and making people laugh, and he's performed for no less than the Dalai Lama and Prince ‘Palace Papers’ Charles.

Tune in on Saturday night at 8pm and let the lads top up your LOLs.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas

