This Dolly Parton-inspired comedy night in a hair salon is everything we didn't know we needed

If there's one thing that Dolly Parton, patron saint of all things camp, and the line-up at this pop-up stand-up night have in common, it's having a remarkable crowning glory on their noggins (and probably some beef with a person called Jolene).

"Some friends said I couldn't build a comedy night based on having great hair, but I don't talk to them anymore," event organiser and MC Brendan Hancock (co-founder of Two Queers Comedy) tells us.

Dolly's Comedy is taking over Mousey Browne and the Other Room hair salons at 68 Foveaux Street, Surry Hills for one night only, with a DJ spinning Dolly Parton classics and a line-up of entertainers who put just as much effort in tending to their tresses as they do coming up with zingers – including Sam Taunton (Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Stan), Lauren Bonner (Sydney Comedy Festival, Stan), Bea Barbeau-Scurla, and Jenna Suffern (Two Queers Walk Into a Bar).

"We lost a lot of live comedy spaces last year, so I wanted to be a part of this brave new comedy world, and well, Dolly just feels right for the current climate, doesn't it?" says Brendan. “I've had a Dolly poster in my room, like any-self respecting 16-year-old girl going on 27, which says, 'It takes a lot of money to look this cheap' and if that's not my brand, I don't know what is.”

Pour yourself a cup of ambition and get your ticket for $20 over here before they sell out for this Tuesday night soiree on February 23. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.