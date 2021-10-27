Australia's queer comedy crusader presents her latest evening of brilliantly incisive stand-up

Hot on the heels of the global success of her seminal masterworks, Nannette and Douglas, Hannah Gadsby, one of Australia's biggest and best comedic exports (slash art historians), is returning to Sydney in December with a brand new live comedy show at the Sydney Opera House.

Her 2018 breakout blockbuster Nanette was supposed to be Gadsby's stand-up swansong, the comic vowing before its premiere at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival that the show would be her last. However, its seismic impact, which led to Nanette touring all over the world, as well as it being picked up by Netflix, put Gadsby's retirement on indefinite hold.

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian was flooded with global offers to perform, and the follow-up to Nanette, named after her beloved dog Douglas, only cemented her position in the firmament of worldwide comedy megastars. However, the events of 2020 had other plans for Gadsby's ascendent career. As the world locked down and theatres were shuttered, she was forced to return home to Australia and began thinking about a new stand-up show. This box-fresh material is now ready to roll, with Body of Work premiering in Canberra before heading on to Sydney in December 2021 as part of a national tour.

Gadsby is famously guarded about the contents of her new shows, and beyond it being entirely original and born of her contemplations on the pandemic, not much is known about what Body of Work will actually be about. For those who know Gadsby's cerebral, earth-shaking, Powerful-with-a-capital-P comedy, those details hardly matter. Once the mic is in her hands, sides will split, tears will jerk, and no one will leave unchanged.

Tickets go on sale from October Friday October 29 and cost $84.90 for a standard adult ticket.